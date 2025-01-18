Former Palm Beach County fire captain to be part of Donald Trump's inauguration parade Monday

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Preparations are well underway for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump. People will flock to the nation’s capital to take part in the historic event, despite frigid temperatures forcing the swearing-in into the Capitol Rotunda.

John Fischer is a retired Palm Beach County fire captain with Florida Firefighters Pipes and Drums. Fischer has been selected to represent the state of Florida at the inauguration of Donald Trump on Monday, after a lengthy application process.

“It’s an honor like no other,“ Fischer said. “A pinch your cheek moment. Am I dreaming? I believe it was the content of [the band’s] background history that is why we got selected."

From the Delray St Patrick’s Day parade, to the foxholes in Bastogne, and Normandy for the 75th and 80th anniversary of D-Day, Fischer and his band have played around the world, representing the United States of America.

“I submitted all that information to the parade governing body for the inaugural parade and also got six or seven supporting letters from Florida congressman, one senator and the mayor of Delray Beach, Tom Carney,” said Fischer.

He says others who wrote recommendations include Aaron Bean, Bill Posey, Brian Mast, Toby Oberdorf, Chip LaMarca, Gayle Harrell and Meg Weinberger.

“There is, I believe, five divisions, and we are in Division One, and we are the fifth group in Division One,” said Fischer. “The group in front of us from Butler County, and that's where Chief Corey Comperatore was killed at one of President Trump's rallies. And so there was an honor guard detachment in honor of Corey ahead of us.”

With the anticipated frigid weather conditions, Fischer will be in the parade at the Capital One Arena on Monday.