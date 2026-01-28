Florida lawmakers consider renaming Palm Beach International Airport after Trump

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida lawmakers are taking the first step toward renaming Palm Beach International Airport in honor of President Donald Trump, sparking mixed reactions from local residents.

The Senate Transportation Committee unanimously advanced Senate Bill 706 on Tuesday, which is tied to House Bill 919. The legislation, filed by State Rep. Meg Weinberger from Palm Beach Gardens, would give the state of Florida control over renaming major airports and specifically locks in the renaming of Palm Beach International Airport to Donald J. Trump International Airport.

"He's had a major impact, not just in our state but here in Palm Beach County and it's an honor to push forward this legislation and rename the airport after him," said Nick Larossi.

Some residents support the idea, viewing it as appropriate recognition for the president who has significant ties to the area.

"So many of the other airports have been named after people who have done good for the country and I think he deserves it," Katherine Parent said.

However, others oppose the change, expressing concerns about the divisive nature of the proposal.

"Our country is so divided. I don't see the need to name things that appeal to half of the county and not the other half," said Fred Hintze. “I like the name the way it is.”

Some residents referenced the recent renaming of a four-mile stretch of Southern Boulevard after Trump, suggesting the president already has sufficient local recognition.

"His ego is so on the line that needs to be fed so constantly that he needs to keep putting his name on everything," said Michael Weinstein.

It remains unclear who would pay for the name change, but a bill analysis indicates the county has identified potential fiscal concerns related to the renaming.

If approved by all committees, the bill would take effect July 1.