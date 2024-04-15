Firefighters contain brush fires in Loxahatchee area, Boca Raton

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews contained a 10-acre brush fire in the Loxahatchee area that developed Monday afternoon as Boca Raton firefighters remain at the scene of a brush fire near the Costco that began Thursday morning.

At 3:20 p.m., county firefighters were dispatched to the 3400 block of 185th Trail.

Units found an approximate 10-acre lot with land being cleared, and about 3 acres were on fire, Capt. Tom Reyes said.

Capt. Tom Reyes/Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Brush fire in Loxahatchee area.



The fire was being driven that way by gusty winds, and jumped the canal starting a small fire very close to the houses, Reyes said.

PBCFR increased the response to 16 units and positioned some on that western flank where an engine drafted water from the canal and stopped the fires from advancing toward the residences, Reyes said.

No houses were lost and no injuries were reported, Reyes said.

"They have made a good knockdown on the fire, which expanded to approximately 5 acres total," Reyes said. "The company that was clearing the land is using a large excavator to help clear the thick debris and form a fire break. "

Capt. Tom Reyes/Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews work to contain fire in Loxahatchee area.



Units will be on scene throughout the next several hours putting out hotspots, he said.



In Boca Raton, firefighters remain at 7400 Congress Avenue, conducting backburns to remove underbrush in the area.

Khalil McLean/WPTV Brush fire rekindled near Costco in Boca Raton.



The brush fire emerged on Thursday morning, was contained, then emerged again Friday and rekindled Sunday.

A city fire spokesperson said controlled burns are causing the current smoke columns.

Two lanes for northbound South Congress Avenue are closed.

"Traffic will be backed up, so please avoid the area," the agency said.

The El Rio Trail remains closed in the affected area until further notice.

