Personnel fighting brush fire again near Costco in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Fire personnel on Sunday afternoon are on the scene again of a brush fire near Costco that started early Thursday and the next day was contained but not extinguished.

Boca Raton police sent an alert that all northbound lanes in the 7400 block of Congress Avenue were shut down "due to brush fire. Please avoid area."

Boca Raton Fire Rescue requested mutual aid from Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

At 2:35 p.m., the county agency dispatched three brush trucks, three engines and one 3,000-gallon water tanker to the incident. They were still on the scene at 4:40 p.m., PBCFR told WPTV.

Initially, Boca Raton Fire Rescue said the fire grew to 10 acres Friday. It burned in a scrub area where there is plenty of dried-out vegetation and gusty winds fanning the flames.

On Friday, Anne Marie Connolly, the public information officer for the city of Boca Raton, said crews from Boca Raton Fire Rescue would be at the Yamato Scrub Natural Area throughout the day.

Firefighters from Delray Beach also were earlier on the scene.

How the fire in Boca Raton started is still being investigated.

