Finding work in South Florida: Job seekers and experts weigh in on a cooling job market

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The search for a new job is getting harder in South Florida, where unemployment has been creeping up, and many employers appear in no rush to hire.

The frustration with finding a job in South Florida was evident at the Express Employment office in Greenacres.

"There's work, might not be the specific type of work that I'm looking for," Mark, who spoke to WPTV on Thursday.

WATCH BELOW: South Florida job market struggles | Job fair coming Sept. 23

South Florida job market struggles; Job fair coming Sept. 23

He said that he is looking for a full-time warehouse job.

"Some benefits, a job like that (with a) 401(k)," Mark said.

These days, the job market in many areas has been described as cooling and static.

"I would say there is some pullback, for sure. Is there hiring happening? Yes, at a slower rate, I would say yes to that," Nicole Pierre-Louis, owner of Express Employment, said.

WPTV asked her what occupations seem to be hiring now.

"I would say the skilled trades are always looking for reliable and quality candidates," Pierre-Louis said.

According to CareerSource, unemployment is at 4.8% in Palm Beach County and around 5.4% on the Treasure Coast.

"We have about 36,000 unemployed in Palm Beach County and only about 30,000 jobs available," said Julia Dattolo, CEO of CareerSource Palm Beach County. "What we're seeing is a skills mismatch, so those people unemployed don't match the jobs that we have available; they’re missing a certification, they're missing an education or something."

Career Source is hosting a job fair on Sept. 23 in Jupiter on the FAU campus, 5353 Parkside Drive, from noon to 3 pm.