Feeling lucky? Monday's Powerball jackpot is second highest in history

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — People across South Florida flocked to gas stations, convenience and grocery stores to try their luck at winning the $1 billion Powerball prize.

A gas station attendant in West Palm Beach told WPTV that about three out of every five people who came into the convenience store Monday were coming in to buy a Powerball ticket.

He said the gas station even ran out of tickets Sunday ahead of the billion-dollar drawing.

Our WPTV crew asked people how they'd react if they win.

"I'd go get me a nice, big house. Get out of Florida, go in the mountains, you know,” said Powerball player, Ernest Clark. "This is my lucky five. I'm going to win that billion tonight,” he added, holding up the five-dollar bill he used to buy his tickets.

Carlos Shaw had other plans for his hypothetical winnings.

"Me? I'd fly on a jet, buy me a yacht, and a dog,” said Shaw.

Steven Epstein said he never buys lottery tickets, but said once he saw the nearly record-breaking jackpot, he decided now was the time to try his luck for the first time.

"I couldn't even think of what kind of emotions would run through my mind. I'd run around my house going crazy, I'd run down the street going crazy, probably,” said Epstein.

Epstein added if he were to win, he’d spend it on a house in Tennessee.

“I’d go hunting all the time,” said Epstein optimistically.

Whoever wins the $1 billion prize would take home a cash value of nearly 500 million dollars. According to Powerball.com, it's the second-largest jacket pot in Powerball history.

The winning numbers for Monday night's Powerball drawing are 13-19-36-39-59 and a Powerball 13.