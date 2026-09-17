PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Federal Reserve voted Wednesday to raise its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point, the first such increase since 2023, in a move aimed at reining in stubbornly high inflation. While the immediate change is small, financial experts say it signals the start of a new campaign against rising prices that will directly impact the finances of South Florida families.

This shift in monetary policy is significant for every household budget. The central bank's "war on inflation" is designed to encourage saving over spending. Understanding how this rate hike affects different types of debt and savings is crucial for navigating the months ahead, especially with the holiday season approaching.

WATCH: Fed hikes interest rates: How it will affect your money

Federal Reserve raises interest rates for first time since 2023: What it means for your South Florida wallet

Credit card debt to get more expensive

The most immediate and noticeable impact for most consumers will be on credit card interest rates, according to Mark Hamrick, chief economic analyst with the Hamrick Brief.

"The Fed moves its short-term interest rate up by one-fourth of 1%, and then banks raise their prime lending rates by an equal measure," Hamrick explained. "And that then gets passed along, first of all, to credit card interest."

This means the annual percentage rate (APR) on most variable-rate credit cards will likely increase within one or two billing cycles.

"Credit card debt becomes more expensive," Hamrick said, adding that there is now "an added cost to allowing credit card interest to accrue."

A silver lining for savers

While borrowing is set to become more expensive, there is good news for those with money in the bank. The interest rates paid on high-yield savings accounts are also expected to climb.

"I would expect those rates to go higher in the coming weeks, particularly if the Fed continues to signal that its own benchmark rate will be going higher," Hamrick said.

This means your savings will be able to generate higher annual returns, providing a better hedge against the very inflation the Fed is trying to combat.

What this means for South Florida consumers

While this quarter-point hike alone is "not that consequential," Hamrick says it's the beginning of a trend. The Fed has indicated more rate increases could be coming soon.

With that in mind, experts advise consumers to begin preparing now. The primary advice is to prioritize paying down high-interest debt, particularly credit card balances, and to cut back on discretionary spending where possible. This may prove challenging for many families as they head into the holiday shopping season.

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