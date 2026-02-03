Federal judge blocks Trump administration's order ending temporary protection for Haitians

A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration's order to end Temporary Protected Status for more than 350,000 Haitians in the United States, providing relief to thousands who feared deportation.

U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes in Washington, D.C., halted the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's effort to terminate Haiti's Temporary Protected Status.

The order would have taken effect on Tuesday, impacting hundreds of thousands of people who rely on the protection to remain in the country legally while violence continues in Haiti.

"We are their voices," said Jennifer Jones, a local Haitian advocate who fought for the protection to continue.

Jones said violence is wreaking havoc in Haiti, and many Haitians in the U.S. are fearful of deportation. She explained that employment is directly tied to their immigration status.

Jones said while she's happy with the decision, there's still financial uncertainty.

"Unfortunately, a lot of people that their status is directly tied to their employment. Find themselves in situations where the employers will no longer continue the employment because their documents are about to expire," said Jones.

If the Supreme Court intervenes and reverses the latest decision, Jones said the impact could ripple through the community.

"We'll definitely have a lot of people displaced because once you no longer have income, then you can't pay your rent," said Jones.

Local businesses are already feeling the uncertainty. An employee with Caribbean Provisions Mini Market, who spoke with WPTV Reporter Zitlali Solache, confirmed that since the Trump Administration's announcement in late November, fewer customers have come in and sales have dropped.

Jones urged families to create a financial plan and reach out to lawmakers during this uncertain time.

"We need some pathway to help these people legalize their status," said Jones.

We asked what advice she would give to people relying on TPS. Jones replied, saying, "Sadly, the best that we can tell them is to seek legal advice."

Many in the community are hoping the halt remains in place.

"A lot of people here are just praying to God, hoping something changes," Jones said.