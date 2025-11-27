Families reunite at Palm Beach international Airport as Thanksgiving travel surges

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We’re following Thanksgiving holiday travel right out of Palm Beach International Airport (PBIA).

According to the FAA, this is expected to be the busiest Thanksgiving travel season in 15 years.

WPTV’s Zitlali Solache spent Wednesday at PBI, talking with travelers eager to reunite with loved ones before Thursday’s festivities.

Many families waited with handmade signs, flowers and balloons to welcome relatives flying in to Palm Beach County.

“We’re really excited looking at them here and we’re looking forward to having a great Thanksgiving weekend,” said Martin Klepper of Boca Raton.

Klepper said this year marks a special moment — it's the first time he gathers with the entire family, traveling in from Washington D.C.

“First year, they’ve come down here, I think since in the 14 years since these kids were born,” said Martin.

“We’re gonna eat a lot of turkey. We’re gonna watch football, we’re gonna swim.”

His daughter, Julie Klepper, said the flight went smoothly despite a slight delay. “Our flight was close to an hour delay in leaving,” said Julie.

On Wednesday, WPTV tracked nine delayed flights out of PBI, as the AAA projects nearly 82 million Americans will travel over Thanksgiving weekend.

Still, the Kleeper's said being home altogether is what matters most.

“I’m thankful for being able to spend the holiday together, and looking forward to spending it together,” said Julie.

