Exclusive first look at Palm Beach Zoo's new animal family

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A new family has moved into the Palm Beach Zoo!

A fluffy family of primates — six black-and-white ruffed lemurs — is now living on one of the zoo’s specialized primate islands.

Zoo staff members introduced the mom, dad, and four five-month-old infants to WPTV News anchor Ashley Glass.

"They are completely adorable," Ashley said. "It's so special to be able to watch the lemurs play and connect with each other from a viewing deck at the zoo. This is something the whole family can enjoy."

"I adore this lemur species and have had the opportunity to work with them in the wild. Guests will love to watch these goofy animals and listen to their roaring calls," said Renee Bumpus, the chief animal conservation officer at the Palm Beach Zoo.

The Palm Beach Zoo is home to two other species of lemur: ring-tailed and red-ruffed.

All three species live on their dedicated natural islands. The black-and-white ruffed lemurs are on a primate island located close to the exit of the zoo.

