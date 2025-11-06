PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — An airport employee who helped prevent a possible attack at Palm Beach International Airport this summer was honored by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office at its annual awards ceremony on Thursday.

Nicholas Prendes, who works at the airport, spotted suspicious activity in August that led deputies to discover a car full of weapons in a restricted area. The vehicle contained a fully loaded AR-15 rifle, multiple knives and a loaded magazine.

WATCH: Airport employee says he was 'just right person, right time'

Employee honored for preventing potential attack at Palm Beach International Airport

"I was there at the right time," Prendes said.

Prendes noticed Michael Rodrigues acting suspiciously near the car and called authorities.

"I had seen a guy that looked like he had been strung out. I had seen him go back and take luggage from a secured area. It was then that I called the sheriff's department," Prendes said.

Deputies arrested Rodrigues, later discovering he is a convicted felon who should never have been in possession of firearms.

"It was a big shock. Yeah, it was, yeah, it was a big shock," Prendes said.

Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said Rodrigues' intentions were clear.

"Its pretty obvious to me he was there to hurt people and do something to cause a lot of havoc," Bradshaw said.

For his quick thinking and willingness to report suspicious activity, Prendes received a Samaritan Medal during the ceremony.

"When you see something, say something," Prendes said.

Despite potentially saving lives, Prendes remains humble about his actions.

"I didn't think anything like this would come of it," he said. "I just feel like I was just right person, right time. Just trying to be a good person."

Rodrigues, 41, remains in county jail with no bond. He faces three charges for possessing firearms, trespassing and drug possession. He is scheduled to return to court in March.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

