Man with rifle and knives in car at Palm Beach International Airport taken into custody

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A 41-year-old man is being interviewed by detectives after a fully loaded AR-15 rifle and multiple knives were found inside of a rental car at Palm Beach International Airport, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

PBSO said on Tuesday at around 7:10 a.m., Airport Operations personnel notified deputies of a suspicious man outside of a dark-colored vehicle parked within a restricted parking area at the airport.

Upon arrival, deputies said they found the man standing outside the car getting dressed. When deputies opened the glove compartment to retrieve the rental agreement, they said they discovered a fully loaded AR-15 magazine inside.

A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed a fully loaded AR-15 rifle and multiple knives concealed under a blanket on the seat, PBSO said.

Deputies said their efforts stopped a potential act of violence.

WPTV's Michael Hoffman has learned that the man taken into custody is a convicted felon with an extensive criminal history, and the sheriff's office said he should not have been in possession of any firearms at all.

Deputies said charges are forthcoming.