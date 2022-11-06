Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach County

Actions

Elderly couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide near West Palm Beach

Crime Scene
WRTV photo.
Crime Scene
Posted at 11:38 AM, Nov 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-06 11:40:41-05

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating a possible murder-suicide near West Palm Beach.

According to the sheriff's office, at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies were dispatched to do a welfare check in the 6500 block of Monmouth Road.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found an elderly man and an elderly woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds (s).

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived at the scene to investigate further. A preliminary investigation leads to the incident as a possible murder-suicide.

Both victims were transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office where an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
South Florida's 9 promo

Local news, entertainment & more!