Dog shot in snout at Kennedy Estates Park near Jupiter

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County detectives are searching for the gunman who heinously shot a dog in the face at a park near Jupiter.

Deputies responded to Kennedy Estates Park, located in the 6800 block of Booker T. Boulevard, around 7:15 p.m. on April 2 and found a 1-year-old chocolate lab mix named Boots suffering from a gunshot wound to the snout.

Boots was shot at Kennedy Estates Park. All we know is that the one responsible drives a four-door Honda Accord. We believe he is a black man, 6 ft tall, thin with short dreadlocked hair with red highlighted tips. With him was a white man & a white female. Please RT. pic.twitter.com/UmxngdZy4S — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) April 8, 2022

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a white, four-door Honda Accord with three people inside drove into the park.

A man got out of the vehicle, went up to Boots — who was loose at the time — and fired one round into his snout.

The gunman then got back into the Accord and took off toward Indiantown Road. He's described as 6 feet tall with a tall, thin building. He has short dreadlocked hair with red highlighted tips.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Honda Accord flees the scene of a dog shooting at Kennedy Estates Park in Jupiter on April 2, 2022.

Boots suffered a broken jaw and several of his teeth were knocked out. He was taken to an emergency veterinarian and is currently recovering from his injuries.

If you know who the shooter is, call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.