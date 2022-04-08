Watch
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion N Palm Beach County

Actions

Dog shot in snout at Kennedy Estates Park near Jupiter

Palm Beach County deputies searching for gunman
Boots, shot at Kennedy Estates Park near Jupiter on April 2, 2022.jpg
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office
Boots, shot at Kennedy Estates Park near Jupiter on April 2, 2022.
Boots, shot at Kennedy Estates Park near Jupiter on April 2, 2022.jpg
Posted at 1:35 PM, Apr 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 13:49:05-04

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County detectives are searching for the gunman who heinously shot a dog in the face at a park near Jupiter.

Deputies responded to Kennedy Estates Park, located in the 6800 block of Booker T. Boulevard, around 7:15 p.m. on April 2 and found a 1-year-old chocolate lab mix named Boots suffering from a gunshot wound to the snout.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a white, four-door Honda Accord with three people inside drove into the park.

A man got out of the vehicle, went up to Boots — who was loose at the time — and fired one round into his snout.

The gunman then got back into the Accord and took off toward Indiantown Road. He's described as 6 feet tall with a tall, thin building. He has short dreadlocked hair with red highlighted tips.

Honda Accord flees the scene of a dog shooting at Kennedy Estates Park in Jupiter on April 2, 2022.jpg
Honda Accord flees the scene of a dog shooting at Kennedy Estates Park in Jupiter on April 2, 2022.

Boots suffered a broken jaw and several of his teeth were knocked out. He was taken to an emergency veterinarian and is currently recovering from his injuries.

If you know who the shooter is, call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News