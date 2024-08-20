Dezzy's Second Chance Animal Rescue in Lake Worth given unexpected extra van repairs by Boynton Beach shop

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Owners of Dezzy's Second Chance Animal Rescue are overjoyed after Fransam Collision in Boynton Beach took care of their van repair costs.

Owners of the non-profit animal rescue group say they use the van to commute to adoption events and to pick up dog supplies. After many years of usage, the vehicle got multiple holes in the roof.

Last week, they took the van into FranSam Collision and business ended up doing extra repairs to the van.

“We expected them to just seal the roof and fix the dent or two," Dezzy's Second Change Animal Rescue Veterinarian Mickey Axelband said. "We came to pick up the van and it was brand new. We can’t thank FranSam enough for what they did for us.”

The owners say they are overwhelmed by the generous deed. The rescue is one of four county-approved agencies that help shelters with overcrowding.