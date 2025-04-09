PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — In a significant policy shift, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has decided to revoke the status of migrants who entered the United States using the CBP One mobile application, which was introduced during the Biden administration.

This controversial decision raises questions about its implications for thousands of migrants and the future of U.S. immigration policy.

The DHS has cited national security concerns as the primary reason for this sudden change.

WATCH: WPTV's Joel Lopez turns to immigration attorney Richard Hujber for answers

Department of Homeland Security revokes status of migrants who entered US using CBP One app

Individuals whose statuses have been revoked are now being instructed to self-deport or risk deportation by DHS, which could potentially bar them from returning to the U.S. legally in the future.

The CBP One application, which WPTV's Joel Lopez covered inJanuary when it faced suspension, was designed to provide a legal pathway for migrants at the southern border hoping to enter the U.S.

In its revamped form, now known as CBP home, the application has shifted its focus from facilitating entry into the U.S. to urging migrants to leave the country.

Attorney General Pam Bondi has expressed her concerns regarding the previous app’s potential for abuse, emphasizing that it posed safety risks for U.S. citizens.

“They were walking right into our country, so we have to look at all those cases because that’s the safety and concern of our citizens,” Bondi stated.

A statement from Department of Homeland Secretary Kristi Noem:

“The Biden Administration exploited the CBP One app to allow more than 1 million aliens to illegally enter the United States. With the launching of the CBP Home app, we are restoring integrity to our immigration system. The CBP Home app gives aliens the option to leave now and self-deport, so they may still have the opportunity to return legally in the future and live the American dream. If they don’t, we will find them, we will deport them, and they will never return.”

WPTV turned to immigration attorney Richard Hujber for answers.

He mentioned logistical challenges of tracking and deporting individuals who used the app.

“The process of tracking down and deporting someone will take a lot of resources and expense from the government,” he explained. Hujber noted that many clients have expressed frustration and anxiety about their situations.

“I’ve known clients who decided that they didn't really have a case to fight,” Hujber said. “They just didn’t want to live in limbo anymore, always looking over their shoulder. It’s reached a point of extreme frustration for many.”

According to the DHS, approximately one million people had entered the U.S. through the CBP One app.

WATCH PREVIOUS COVERAGE: App used for migrants seeking asylum shuts down

App used for migrants seeking asylum shuts down

The department is framing this policy change suggesting that those who choose to self-deport could eventually be allowed to reapply for legal entry in the future.

However, the implications are stark. Those who receive a final order of removal and fail to comply could face a fine of $1,000, while individuals who claim self-deportation and do not follow through could incur a hefty penalty of $5,000.

“This policy aims to save resources,” Hujber argued. “It’s expensive to find, detain, and house individuals. If people choose to leave voluntarily, it drastically reduces DHS’ workload.”

With the introduction of self-deportation protocols and the revocation of statuses, many migrants are left in a state of uncertainty.

Hujber noted that some of his clients are even hesitant to file taxes out of fear that it could be used against them for deportation.