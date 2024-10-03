Department of Health and Human Services says free COVID tests from government effective

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Jules Sacks, 84, said whenever he thinks he's suffering from the symptoms of COVID he always tests himself.

"I've had COVID three times," he said.

He said since the federal government is giving out COVID tests for free he ordered a couple and got them Thursday.

"I would use them if I knew they were good," he said.

WPTV Expired COVID test sent by the government are still effective, Department of Health and Human Services says.

But when he opened up the package, he said the expiration dates on the tests read Dec. 12, 2023.



"Expiration date is two years ago, 2023.," he said. "Why are they sending out things that are that old when there's a chance, they're going to be losing potency and everything else."

I reached out to the Department of Health and Human Services about the expiration dates.

WPTV Jules Sacks says he has reservations about using expired COVID tests.

They sent a statement that reads in part:

"The expiration dates for these tests have been extended by the FDA beyond the date printed on the outer box package. The tests have undergone additional stability testing and still show acceptable performance. Initial tests shipped to households will be good at least through to the end of December 2024 and some with expiration dates in 2025."

"If I didn't have anything else, I would use it," he said. "If it came up positive, I would trust it but if it came up negative then I may not trust it."

If you have any questions about expiration dates you can check the Food and Drug Administration's website, here.