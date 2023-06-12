Dave Aronberg, Palm Beach County state attorney, won't seek reelection

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County's top prosecutor won't be seeking a fourth term in office.

Dave Aronberg, who has served as Palm Beach County state attorney for the last 11 years, announced Monday that his third term will be his last.

"I love this job and am grateful for the opportunity to serve my community as State Attorney since my first election in 2012," Aronberg said in a statement. "Nothing is forever, and this position is not meant to be a lifetime career. As such, I will not be seeking a fourth term in 2024."

Aronberg, 52, previously served as a Democrat in the Florida Senate and worked as the Florida attorney general's "Drug Czar" before being elected as state attorney.

"I am thankful to have such an amazing team that has worked tirelessly towards our primary goal of protecting public safety. We have always kept politics out of our decision making and focused on the core mission of holding violent offenders and career criminals accountable while protecting victims of crime," Aronberg said. "The result has been dramatic improvements in conviction rates and strengthened working relationships with local, state and federal agencies. I am especially proud of our successful efforts to clean up the drug treatment and sober home industries, which has made Palm Beach County a model for the rest of the country and has saved countless lives from the opioid epidemic."

Aronberg has made frequent appearances on multiple national media outlets offering legal analysis. He has not discussed what career path he will take next.

"I am excited to start a new chapter in life and support a candidate for State Attorney who shares my commitment to public safety, standing up for victims of crime, and equal justice under the law," Aronberg said. "I will share more of what's next in the coming months, but for now, I want to express my deepest gratitude to the residents of Palm Beach County for their trust and support over the last decade as they have three times elected me to serve as their State Attorney. It has been a true honor and a privilege."

