Dangerous rip currents persist at South Florida beaches

LANTANA, Fla. — This past Labor Day weekend, residents and visitors hit the Florida beaches.

However, strong winds and waves had beachgoers being cautious while enjoying the fun in the sun.

A few red and yellow flags could be seen flying from lifeguard stands.

Lantana Marine Safety Supervisor Marc Fichtner offered some advice on the best way to escape a rip current.

WPTV Lantana Marine Safety Supervisor Marc Fichtner explains what to do if you get caught in a rip current.

"The most important thing to do is to first remember not to panic," Fichtner said. "It will lead to exhaustion and you're going to get more tired. An old saying we say is 'break the grip with the rip.' You want to swim diagonally with the beach, either left or right, until you feel that current stop pulling you, then you can start swimming in."

Fichtner also said that lifeguards are here to protect you and your loved ones.

He also said if you have any questions you can always ask them.