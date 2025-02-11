Could President Trump's 25% tariffs on Canada impact Palm Beach County tourism?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — There's new fallout over President Donald Trump's tariffs on steel and aluminum that will impact some of America's closest allies.

Trump's move this week is angering Canadian leaders, who are not backing away from imposing retaliatory tariffs on the U.S.

WATCH BELOW: Could tariffs on Canada impact Florida tourism?

Will tariff talk impact Canadian travel to Florida?

The dispute is causing some who live north of the border and frequently visit Florida to reconsider their travel to the Sunshine State.

So, could it impact our local economy if the state doesn't see as many tourists?

Milton Segarra, the president and CEO of Discover the Palm Beaches, told WPTV on Tuesday that Palm Beach County receives between 350,000 to 370,000 Canadian tourists every year.

"The Canadian market is our No. 1 international market," Segarra said.

During the ongoing tariff dispute, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has urged his citizens to reconsider traveling to the U.S. for now.

"This year, we're on pace to have a phenomenal year," Segarra said. "We should see some impact within the next 45 to 60 days because there is a slight decrease in the announcement of the potential tariffs."

National Politics Canada and EU push back: Tariffs from Trump draw condemnation Scripps News Group

Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs could come with an economic response like retaliatory tariffs from our northerly neighbors.

"I think it's unfortunate," Brenda Brown, a Toronto resident, said.

"I'm not a big fan of Canada, even though I'm from there," fellow Toronto resident Jordan Waxman said.

Waxman was born and raised in Toronto and has a home in Palm Beach County. He believes the White House's stance could lead to changes in how the two countries do business.

"I don't think the tariff will impact Canadians coming down here; I think the weak Canadian dollar is going to impact Canadians coming down here because it's so expensive," Waxman said. "Hopefully, our prime minister will make changes for both sides of the border that'll benefit everyone."

Waxman said his travel plans will remain unchanged amid the political back and forth between Washington and Ottawa.

However, the same can't be said for Brown.

"I think the two countries are neighbors and should be able to get along," Brown said. "Hopefully, something will get resolved."

She said until things are reconciled between the nations, Tuesday's trip may be her last visit to the Sunshine State for a while.

"I think it's going to limit the amount of times we come back to the U.S.," Brown said.

Meanwhile, Segarra said they are prepared.

"We're taking the necessary steps to make sure we maintain the communication, the access, and the support of the Canadian market to make sure in the remainder of this season and the next one, we're good to go," Segarra said.