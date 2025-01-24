Could I-95 expansion, express lanes be coming in Palm Beach County?

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation is reaching out to residents and municipalities from Delray Beach through West Palm Beach as they prepare for what they expect to be a surge in drivers in the next 25 years.

FDOT is looking at adding a lane and expanding I-95 from Okeechobee Boulevard in West Palm Beach through Linton Boulevard in Delray Beach, and creating express lanes.

FDOT project manager says 'congestion relief' is the main goal

FDOT could be adding lanes on I-95 in Palm Beach County

"The need is congestion relief, it's the dominating factor. We look at safety and the operational benefits and congestion management," said Vanita Saini, a project manager with FDOT. They also look at the socioeconomic and environmental impacts related to wetlands, drainage and wildlife.

The project is broken up into two parts, with the split being just north of 6th Avenue on the highway.

FDOT said the study and resident feedback could result in no changes, or "no build" done to I-95.

If approved for expansion, the added lane and the current HOV lanes would become the express lanes.

FDOT said the push comes as they look at the growing number of drivers the highway may experience as far ahead as 25 years.

"As of right now do we expect this portion of 95 to handle this expected growth?" asked WPTV reporter Joel Lopez.

"The no-build alternative would not address congestion management and safety," said Saini.

Currently in Palm Beach County, Boca Raton is the only area on I-95 that has express lanes, which Saini believes has helped improve traffic in the area.

She said the north and south project will be studied individually, as they may result in different decisions by residents and municipalities — therefore one may choose not to make changes, while the other may agree to expand the highway.

Currently this is under the PD&E phase, which would then go to design, right of way acquisition (if needed), construction and then maintenance.

They are planning on hosting a public hearing for the community in the spring, and to have the study complete by summer of 2026.

Saini estimates it could take at least 10 years for the project to complete.

If you'd like to contact the north project, click here. If you'd like to contact the south project, click here.