LAKE WORTH, Fla. — The community gathered Saturday at South Florida National Cemetery to honor fallen veterans during National Wreaths Across America Day, placing wreaths at gravesites and speaking each service member’s name aloud.

Rows of white headstones across the cemetery were decorated with red bows and green wreaths, marking the holiday season while recognizing the lives and service of those buried there.

WATCH WPTV'S COVERAGE BELOW:

Community honors fallen veterans at South Florida National Cemetery

Jeffery Garten, location coordinator for Wreaths Across America, said the event is about more than remembrance.

“Not only to remember them but to honor their memories and to teach our children and the future generations that freedom comes with a price and that price is laying out here,” Garten said.

Hundreds of volunteers, including young participants, took part in the effort.

“When you look back at our country’s history you realize we’re only here because of them and the sacrifices that they all made so I think it’s extremely important that we honor that memory,” Austin Laclair said.

During the ceremony, volunteers were instructed on how to properly place each wreath.

“They’ll grab a wreath. When they go to the headstone, they’ll place a wreath ribbon on top,” Garten said.

As each wreath was laid, volunteers spoke the name of the veteran buried there, followed by words of thanks. Organizers said saying the names aloud is a key part of the tradition.

Austin Laclair said, “a person dies twice first when they pass away and the second time when their name is spoken for the last time.”

“By just mentioning their names, thanking them for their service, it helps Americans remember that there are men and women that died for those freedoms,” Garten added.

National Wreaths Across America Day is observed each December at veterans cemeteries nationwide. Organizers said the annual event ensures hundreds of heroes are remembered during the holiday season.

Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalists to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.