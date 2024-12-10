Car driven in hit-and-run crash that killed Palm Beach County teacher located

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The car used in a hit-and-run crash that killed a Palm Beach County teacher in Wellington early Monday morning has been located, deputies say.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Toshimi Janiga, 62, was walking southbound at the west crosswalk of Aero Club Drive and South Club Drive in Wellington at around 5:40 a.m. when she was hit by a car turning northbound onto Aero Club Drive from South Club Drive.

As Janiga was knocked to the ground, the vehicle continued to drive and ran her over with its rear tire. She died at the scene, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said.

The car did not remain at the scene but has since been located.

The was recovered for investigative purposes, PBSO said.

This is a developing story.

RELATED: