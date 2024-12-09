Wellington woman, 62, killed in hit-and-run outside Lakefield community

WELLINGTON, Fla. — A Wellington woman is dead after being hit by a car outside of the Lakefield community early Monday morning, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO).

Toshimi Janiga, 62, was walking southbound at the west crosswalk of Aero Club Drive and South Club Drive in Wellington at around 5:40 a.m. when she was hit by a vehicle turning northbound onto Aero Club Drive from South Club Drive.

As Janiga was knocked to the ground, the vehicle continued to drive and ran her over with its rear tire.

Janiga was declared dead at the scene by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The vehicle did not remain at the scene, and any information on the driver or vehicle is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story, stay with WPTV for updates.