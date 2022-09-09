Palm Beach County British group reacts to Queen Elizabeth's death

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The historic reign of Queen Elizabeth II impacted so many lives in the United Kingdom. But also the lives of those now in Palm Beach County.

Members of the "British Ladies of the Palm Beaches" are coping with the news of the queen's passing, that has left many mourning.

"We would call ourselves 'Elizabethans.' We have not known another monarch, another Sovereign and the feeling is of great sadness," said Sue Tempest.

Tempest is a Boca Raton native born in the UK. She is in England to celebrate her 70th birthday, the same number of years the queen was on the throne.

"The mood suddenly changed, so we felt we couldn't do that and so we raised a toast to the queen for her 70 years of service to the country and also a toast to the new king who will have a difficult role to play," said Tempest.

Tempest is a member of the British Ladies of the Palm Beaches.

Fellow member Sue Leonard, who is also from England, is coping with the news in Boyton Beach.

As she brews her tea, dressed in black out of respect, Leonard reminds meeting the queen as a schoolgirl when she was 8 years old.

"We all kind of waiting there, all lined up all there with our union jacks our flags waving and kind of waiting and waiting. Is she coming? Is she coming? And then, finally, she comes down and waves and smiles at everybody. And yes, it's something I'll remember forever," said Leonard.

Leonard said the queen served as a role model for herself and other women and her loyalty remains with the throne.

"What would be your message to her?

"God bless you and thank you for everything... really," said Leonard.

Members of the British Ladies of the Palm Beaches said now all eyes are on Prince Charles, who is the heir to the throne, and what the role of the monarchy will be in the modern-day world.

