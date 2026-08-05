BOCA RATON, Fla. — More than 70 students in Palm Beach County received backpacks, meals, and school supplies at a back-to-school distribution event in Boca Raton, just days before the first day of school.

The months-long school supply drive raised nearly $54,000 and collected more than 1,500 donated items.

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Boys and Girls Club of Palm Beach County distributes backpacks to students ahead of new school year

Erin Nicholoso, Vice President of Marketing & Business Development for Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County, said the effort carries deep meaning for the children it serves.

"These new backpacks filled with brand new school supplies is a sign of hope for our children,” said Nicoloso.

Nicoloso said the back-to-school drive is one of many seasonal drives the organization holds, and that donations of all kinds make a difference.

"Gift cards for our teens, or a toy, a book, a puzzle — that goes a long way for our kids,” said Nicoloso.

Nicholoso credited community partnerships for making this year's drive the organization's most successful yet.

"This was our most successful back-to-school drive thanks to WPTV and our sponsorship with Office Depot,” said Nicoloso.

Nicoloso said the drive's success reflects the community's commitment to giving back.

"It's such a great opportunity to give back to those who need it most,” said Nicoloso.

Members of LexisNexis Risk Solutions helped distribute backpacks and supplies to students at the event.

For students, the supplies meant more than just being ready for class. Yvonne Wilson said receiving a backpack left her feeling ready for what's ahead.

"It makes me feel more prepared,” said student Yvonne Wilson.

Jasmine Joseph, who is going into 7th grade, said she had a clear vision when picking out her bag. She said the supplies gave her a sense of confidence heading into the school year.

"I chose this backpack because it's pink and pink is my favorite color,” said Joseph. “It makes me feel complete because I have everything I need and I'm prepared for anything that has come."

For families, the drive also provided financial relief.

"I know it might be hard for some people to get supplies for school and get ready,” said Wilson.

Students also took a moment to express gratitude to those who made the drive possible.

"Thank you for everything you gave us,” said Brenda Sanchez, who’s heading into third grade. “I feel happy; I'm so excited."

WPTV

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