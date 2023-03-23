Bond set for 18-year-old suspect in hit-and-run crash that injured bishop in Boynton Beach

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — An 18-year-old man who was arrested in connection to a Boynton Beach hit-and-run crash that injured a 70-year-old bishop appeared in court Thursday morning.

Jamal Lormejuste made his appearance at around 10 a.m. at the Palm Beach County Courthouse.

Lormejuste was arrested Wednesday after, Boynton Beach Police said, he confessed to to the hit-and-run crash that severely injured Bishop Bernard Wright, as he was wrapping up a Facebook live on Dec. 26, 2022.

Bryce Graham, the Wright family’s spokesman, released the following statement to WPTV Thursday afternoon:

“Yesterday an arrest was made in the hit and run travesty of our loved one, noted and respected community leader Bishop Bernard Wright. And while we are grateful the perpetrator has been apprehended, we are committed to seeing that the assailant is prosecuted to the full extent of the law. This has been a tragedy on top of a tragedy that has caused great pain and difficulties for out family. We will not stop fighting for full justice and accountability. Please continue to pray for our family and that Justice is served.”

Lormejuste is being held on $50,000 bond. The judge ordered no contact with Bernard and no driving.

If Lormejuste bonds out of jail, he will be placed on house arrest and ordered to wear an ankle monitor.