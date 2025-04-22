Boca Raton, Wellington consider implementing speed-detection cameras in school zones

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Two more municipalities in our area are considering implementing speed-detection cameras in school zones.

This is a story that WPTV has closely followed over the last two years after Florida lawmakers in 2023 passed House Bill 657, which allows cities, towns and villages to establish speed cameras in school zones.

On Tuesday night, the implementation of the cameras will be on the agendas for both Wellington and Boca Raton.

The Wellington agenda says council members are considering authorizing a contract to Jenoptik North America, Inc., to add the camera system.

In Boca Raton, council members are scheduled to consider authorizing the city manager to execute an agreement with RedSpeed Florida, LLC for a speed-detection camera system for school zones.

The law allows municipalities to use the cameras to issue fines if a vehicle moves faster than 10 mph over the speed limit near a school.

WPTV reporter Cassandra Garcia reported last January that several school zones in St. Lucie County were set to receive these types of cameras.

Also, WPTV reporter Ethan Stein reported last April that council members in Boynton Beach approved an ordinance establishing speed detection cameras near schools.