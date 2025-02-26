Black-owned small businesses contributed more than $2 billion to the national economy, study says

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Black-owned small businesses are making great strides in the United States as a study found they're trending up.

"We are moving and shaking, and it's amazing," said Tiffany Jackson.

WATCH BELOW: Entrepreneurs share why 'it's definitely worth' having your own business

She's the CEO of BuilderGurl Management, established in 2018. It's an estimating, detailing company that sells rebar and building materials to homeowners, residential contractors and commercial contractors.

"Often times a woman of color is portrayed the wrong way. When we talk and express ourselves, we're told you're too aggressive. When we speak, we're told we're too loud. We're only speaking loud because we know what we're saying," said Jackson.

Jackson said she has faced challenges as a black woman CEO.

"We can tone it down, but God made me the way I am, an amazing black woman," said Jackson. "I strive for success, and I don't understand the word no."

WPTV Black small business owners in Palm Beach County share their stories with the WPTV News Team.

Now her business is growing, providing supplies to projects throughout West Palm Beach.

She's one of the growing 5 million black entrepreneurs in the U.S. with small businesses that, according to the Association for Enterprise Opportunity, have contributed more than $2 billion to the national economy.

"Keep striving, keep pressing for it, keep your foot on the gas and the end result will be amazing," said Jackson.

She joined a panel of fellow Black small business owners in Palm Beach County to share their stories with the WPTV News Team.

On the panel were Krissy Robbs, CEO of Fix My Flyer, Tiffany Jackson, CEO of BuilderGurl Management, Dr. Tiffany McCalla of Calla Genics, Jamal Lake of Ganache Bakery and Niesha Wood, CEO of We're No Different Home Care.

"I have a brother who has an intellectual and mental health disability," said Wood. "Growing up, we weren't aware of the resources, so I want to make sure I'm in a position that I can give back. I want to be that resource to the families."

Wood was one of the panelists who said her brother inspired her to open We're No Different Home Care.

It's a homecare facility that focuses on providing in-home services to people with disabilities such as autism, cerebral palsey and intellectual disabilities.

"People with disabilities, they're so often singled out," said Wood. "They can do the same things that we can do just with special accommodations."

WATCH BELOW: Black business owners share their stories with WPTV

They are also a referral hub for families that are unaware of the resources available.

"Some families that I've actually encountered, they didn't even know about the resources available until We're No Different entered the home," said Wood.

She said they are planning on expanding and are in the process of becoming a licensed full-scale home health agency.

The AEO report found black-owned businesses have increased by 34% since 2012, outpacing 19% overall business growth.

"Entrepreneurship is not easy, it's not for the weak," said Wood, "but with dedication and hard work it's definitely worth it."