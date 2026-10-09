Biscayne Drive Residents Still Waiting for Repairs After Road Ownership Mystery Solved

PALM BEACH COUNTY — More than two months after WPTV first investigated complaints about the condition of Biscayne Drive, residents say they're still waiting for a solution.

In August, neighbors along the small dirt road east of Haverhill Road asked WPTV to find out who was responsible for maintaining the roadway after years of dealing with potholes and flooding concerns.

After months of research and calls to local agencies, WPTV learned Biscayne Drive is owned by the Lake Worth Drainage District, not Palm Beach County.

However, the drainage district said it does not have the authority to use its funding to maintain the road, leaving residents without a clear path forward.

"It's very sad," said longtime resident Margaret Chioffe, who told WPTV she has lived on Biscayne Drive for 66 years. "I'm a taxpayer, and somebody needs to come out here and fix it before something bad happens."

Other neighbors share her frustration.

"We pay our taxes, and we can't even get our road fixed," resident Summer Shukas said. "We've lived here our whole lives."

Residents say the issue goes beyond rough driving conditions. During heavy rain, standing water and drainage problems can make the roadway even more difficult to navigate.

"It's impossible for them to get it properly drained," said Lauren Torres. "They literally have to dig trenches while it's pouring rain just to get the water to flow."

With no immediate solution identified, residents say they plan to continue pushing local leaders for answers.

"Keep fighting," Chioffe said.

For now, neighbors remain stuck with a road they say has deteriorated for years, while questions over responsibility and funding continue to leave repairs in limbo.

