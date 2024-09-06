Billboard raising awareness for childhood cancer awareness month

We’re giving a group of mothers and their family members a voice where they feel more support is needed.

September is childhood cancer awareness month.

A digital billboard on I-95 in Palm Beach County is spreading that awareness thanks to 14 local families.

Mike Trim spoke to two mothers affected by this at one of our Let’s Hear It meet up in Wellington.

They told me how the families raised funds to put pictures of their children on the billboard.

Their children either passed away due to pediatric cancer or are still in the battle.

The billboard can be seen between the 6th Avenue South and 10th Avenue North exits.

The mothers I met with are specifically calling for more local treatment options and overall awareness.

From wearing gold to raise awareness all month to special bracelets and necklace, their fight starts together.

Andrea Mize’s daughter Raegan passed away but feels stronger with this group of mothers.

“There’s a community that nobody ever wants to be a part of but so blessed to have these moms in my life,” said Mize.

Lawanda Finley of Boca Raton said the battle her son Velan faced was hard but she feels a community with these families.

“At one point I felt alone but once I met these ladies they been here since day one, they mean a lot to me,” said Finley.

These parents want to pass along two websites that detail the types of cancers children battle and what can be done to help families.

They are: Determined to Defeat DIPG - ChadTough Defeat DIPG and Home | The Cure Starts Now