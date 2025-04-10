Big Dog Ranch Rescue treating giant schnauzer found suffering from starvation in Broward County

LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, Fla. — A local dog rescue is seeking answers in a disturbing animal abuse case after taking in a starved dog just days ago.

Big Dog Ranch Rescue members are treating Bibi, a giant schnauzer, that was found by a good samaritan in Broward County.

They said the dog was found near the 4000 block of NW 36th St Lauderdale Lakes. Broward County Animal Care field officers picked up the dog and Bibi was received by Big Dog Ranch Rescue.

Big Dog Ranch Rescue Founder Lauree Simmons said Bibi is severely underweight, with broken ribs, bruises and has a spine injury.

“It breaks our heart to see something so sweet, so innocent, be abused like this,” Simmons said.

Veterinarians are now treating Bibi as she is slowly starting to eat and walk again.

“People need to be punished for this,” Simmons said. “This is not acceptable. This dog didn’t serve this. And they can’t be the voice. We need to be the voice for them.”

Simmons hopes Bibi will continue to recover day by day and finds a forever home.

The rescue is offering a $2500 reward for information that could help identify who is responsible for Bibi’s condition.