Beating the heat in South Florida

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - — With the weekend's high temperatures, families looked for ways to stay cool.

Hundreds flocked to the Palm Beach Gardens Aquatic Complex to beat the heat.

"This is definitely one of the places people are looking to come cool down," said Kelsea Bielecky, a lifeguard at the complex. "We've had a lot of people come out, especially during the weekends. We've been close to hitting that capacity or we've hit it already."

The center offers swimming classes during the summer for everyone ages 6 months to adults, and open swim starting at 11 a.m.

On Saturday, the swim classes were full while family members hung out in the shade, keeping an eye on their loved ones.

Parents said this is the perfect time to sign up for lessons.

"It's a great time to learn how to swim because there's water everywhere in Florida," said Willie Garcia. "It's one of the beautiful things about living in South Florida. You also want to be able to cool down, so being in the water and being able to know how to swim, not being fearful of the water."

Staff say since opening for the summer, they have reached its capacity of 700 people most weekends and have come close to it during the weekdays.

The complex has increased staff to keep up with the number of guests but also to keep up with the heat.

For many of the lifeguards who work in the elements all day, they said staying hydrated and taking breaks are key.

"Sitting in the sun, you don't always get a breeze. You don't always get the perfect stand where there's shade over you the whole time, so taking those breaks -- those are really necessary for us," Bielecky said.

To sign up for swimming classes at the complex or to look at open swim times, click here.

