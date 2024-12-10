Arden residents call for advance notice of lane closures to avoid traffic delays

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — It's been nearly a month since the tragic crash along Southern Boulevard that took the lives of three Palm Beach County sheriff deputies.

The case is still ongoing as law enforcement shut down portions of the road over the weekend to investigate.

"It’s awful, you feel heartbroken for them and their families," said Danielle Shugard.

Residents in Arden said they want law enforcement to do the work they need to, to finish their investigation but after continuous closures, residents are asking for more communication before they’re caught in the delays.

"We kinda talked about maybe some sort of notice being given even if they knew the day before," said Danielle Shugard who lives in Arden. "A text notice or something, so that we can plan accordingly."

She lives in Arden and is a parent of two children who go to school in Wellington.

"If something happens where God forbid my kid is sick at school or has a broken bone and these roads are closed, I can't get to them. As a parent, that's the biggest concern," said Shugard. "Also, all of the infrastructure is on the other side of where these roads have been closed. So the hospital, their doctors are there, the only way we have to get over there is to take a 2-hour detour through Pahokee."

She said the closures have forced her to cancel her appointments as a physical therapist.

"It’s challenging as someone who is a resident here with the constant closures,” said Shugard.

WPTV reached out to PBSO to see if there are text or email pushes to alert residents, but they said if the district is made aware of the closure, it will be posted to the Arden Facebook page.

"Just getting the information quicker early as possible allows us to adjust our schedule, that’s all we ask," said another Arden resident Lenny Mangaroo.

Mangaroo said his five to 10 minute drive took him nearly 45 minutes due to closures.

“We just want to be notified if that’s going to happen, if you’re blocking off the road," said Mangaroo.

He'd like to get text alerts as he anticipates more closures as the investigation continues.

PBSO said crews were out this weekend searching for evidence and closed a lane for the safety of their staff, but couldn’t say if or when they’d be out again.

We reached out to Vice Mayor Sara Baxter’s team who said she’s in support of finding ways to improve communication with residents and is exploring options to address their concerns.