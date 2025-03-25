PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — As spring break unfolds for schools in Palm Beach County, families are flocking to the beach despite unpredictable weather and possibly dangerous water.

With safety on everyone's mind, WPTV's Joel Lopez delves into the precautions being taken to ensure a secure beach experience for all.

WATCH BELOW: Ocean Rescue says beachgoers should 'always swim near a lifeguard'

Warning for spring breakers on Palm Beach County beaches

For 9-year-old Colette Fadden, visiting from Chicago, the anticipation for beach days was palpable.

"I was looking forward to it a lot; we had a countdown," she said.

Colette and her little sister, Francesca, enjoyed collecting seashells at Carlin Park, braving the initially chilly waters which warmed up as they ventured in.

Their mother, Natalie Vigilante, expressed her commitment to beach days, rain or shine.

"When we got here, it was very calm, so I felt good about that," she noted, emphasizing the importance of staying close to the lifeguard stand.

"Does that make you feel safer?" asked WPTV's Joel Lopez.

"Yeah, definitely," Vigilante responded.

The family takes beach safety seriously; they keep a close watch on their daughters while they swim and are educated about navigating rip currents.

On the Tuesday of their visit, beach conditions were reportedly calm, with lifeguard flags waving green, signaling safe conditions.

However, Palm Beach County Ocean Rescue officials warn that rip currents can develop even in seemingly calm weather.

"We know people will be rescued, but the key is to be near the lifeguards," said Daniel Barnickel from Palm Beach County Ocean Rescue. "It's the unguarded beaches where people tend to get into trouble, so we want to be there to help."

With an influx of beachgoers during spring break, Lopez asked Barnickel if the Ocean Rescue team is prepared for the increased demand.

He acknowledged the staffing challenges faced by beach patrols.

"Like most beach patrols, we sometimes struggle with staffing," Barnickel said. "Retention and attraction can be difficult."

When asked if they're fully staffed or if they need more lifeguards, Barnickel responded by saying, "We could always use more staff," but that his team is guarding 14 beaches in Palm Beach County—12 of which are guarded every day of the year from 9 a.m. to 5:20 p.m.

The majority of the staff are full-time career Ocean Rescue Lifeguards and Emergency Medical Technicians.

They have ATVs, rescue boats and water crafts, as well as medical equipment in the event pre-hospital care is needed.

As spring break progresses, the risk of rip currents is expected to rise.

"Have there been any significant ocean rescues due to rip currents this year?" Lopez inquired. "Yes, we've had a number of them," Barnickel confirmed. "Based on the surf forecast it looks like there will be a rip current advisory likely in the days ahead into the weekend."

He reiterated a critical takeaway: "Always swim near a lifeguard."

Signs entering the beach will also list the beach conditions, and lifeguard stands will alert you if it is safe to swim:



Green: Low Hazard

Low Hazard Yellow: Medium Hazard

Medium Hazard Red: High Hazard

High Hazard Purple: Dangerous Marine Life

Dangerous Marine Life Double Red: No Swimming/Beach May Be Closed for Hazard

In the event you find yourself caught in a rip current, Barnickel advises to float and swim parallel to the shore instead of attempting to fight against the current.

According to the National Weather Service, rip currents account for more drowning deaths each year than all weather-related deaths combined in Southeast Florida.