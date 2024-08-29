Almost a dozen cases of ‘sloth fever' reported in Florida, local doctors warning of effects on pregnant women

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Nearly a dozen cases of Oropouche, or ‘sloth fever’ — have been reported in Florida, originating from travelers who were overseas.

Dr. Ramprasad Gopalan, an infectious disease physician in Wellington, says the virus is transmitted by bugs like mosquitoes or midges from countries like Cuba.

How does the virus spread?

Dr. Gopalan explains the virus is spreading through mosquito bites. He adds the virus can be a threat to pregnant women.

“Like Zika, it can transmit through the mother to the baby and cause fetal loss and may also cause deformations,” shared Dr. Gopalan.

Many of the virus’ symptoms include fever, chills, headache, and muscle aches. Dr. Gopalan told WPTV Reporter Zitlali Solache that Palm Beach County could see its first case.

Khalil McLean WPTV Reporter speaks with Dr. Ramprasad Gopalan

“I had to check one of the patients who came in with similar symptoms," said Dr. Gopalan. "I sent that out for a study to state health department to get it confirmed.”

According to the Florida Health Department 30 cases have been reported in Florida, all linked to Cuba.

And the CDC reports out of 8,000 cases reported since January 2024, only two have been deadly. However, people are still thinking twice about being outdoors.

“I will stay indoors and try to avoid being outdoors, especially late in the evening when mosquitoes come out,” stated local resident Maria Ford.

Dr. Gopalan says pregnant women traveling to countries like Cuba, Brazil, Colombia and Bolivia should be extra careful.

“Take caution for mosquito control and avoid areas in the jungle and everything," shared Dr. Gopalan. "For pregnant population it is advised by the CDC to avoid those countries.”

As of now health officials say there is no treatment for the virus but there are also no reported cases in our areas.