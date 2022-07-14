PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — In an effort to increase safety in Palm Beach County, commissioners unanimously approved an amended change to the county's parks and recreation ordinance.

Officials said the revision will strengthen provisions related to children's safety on playgrounds at county parks.

Palm Beach County Mayor Robert Weinroth announced this week that the new regulation prohibits adults 18 years or older from entering or remaining in a designated children's play area unless the adult is supervising and/or accompanying children.

"Public safety is always a priority, especially when it comes to our children, so I am pleased with this added layer of safety at county playgrounds," Weinroth said.

Everyone is still welcome at county parks, but the playgrounds and splash pads are off limits to adults without a child.

Feelings about the ordinance are mixed but most of the parents that WPTV spoke with Thursday believe the change makes safety a priority and eases their concerns.

"[I] 100% agree," mother Ale Goodwin said. "As a first-time mom, it makes me feel a lot more comfortable to know that you have to be here with a child in order to be here. I don't think an adult should be sitting here watching my child run and play in the water or even on these playgrounds."

County commissioners said that people who violate the rule will be asked to leave, but if the situation escalates, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office will get involved.

The new ordinance is expected to become effective in the next few weeks upon its filing with the secretary of state.