Adam Farkas enters Palm Beach County state attorney race as nonpartisan candidate

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A new name has entered the race for Palm Beach County state attorney.

Prosecutor-turned-defense attorney Adam Farkas announced this week that he is running as an independent candidate to succeed current State Attorney Dave Aronberg.

Florida Department of State records show that he filed Monday without a party affiliation.

"As Palm Beach County's next state attorney, I'll fight tooth-and-nail to ensure justice for victims and keep our community safe," Farkas said in a statement. "I'm committed to seeking justice above all else; defending the impartiality of the justice system with independence and integrity; and instituting commonsense reforms to level the playing field at the courthouse, reduce recidivism and lower the incarcerated population."

Courtesy of Adam Farkas Adam Farkas is the lone nonpartisan candidate in the race to become Palm Beach County's next state attorney.

Before teaming with attorney Jacqueline Crowley to form Farkas & Crowley P.A., Farkas served as an assistant state attorney in Palm Beach County.

Farkas, 40, is the only nonpartisan candidate in the race, which means he'll face off against the Republican and Democratic nominees on the November ballot.

There are two Republicans and four Democrats running to date.

The two Republican candidates are Forrest Freedman, a Boca Raton attorney and former assistant district attorney in New York, and Samuel Stern, a former assistant state attorney who is now in private practice.

The four Democratic candidates are Alexcia Cox, Palm Beach County's current deputy chief assistant state attorney; Craig Williams, Palm Beach County's current chief assistant state attorney; defense attorney Gregg Lerman, who unsuccessfully ran for judge in Palm Beach County in 2016; and retired Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Capt. Rolando Silva.