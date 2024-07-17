'A lot of shade:' Temperatures cause outdoor camps to get creative

The heat is on in South Florida, with temperatures in the 90s. But humidity makes it feel like the 100s.

Local youth camps have been impacted the most and must be creative.

Camps getting creative are correct. Heat is no stranger to South Florida. Relentless waves of steam have taken over Palm Beach County.

Once you add humidity, the stifling heat feels like the triple digits.

At Asaf's Academy, they've created this state-of-the-art complex to allow their students to train like pros without feeling the heat and rain.

"Being indoors for us is great because we can be very efficient throughout the day. We don't have to worry about the weather," said Asaf Lubezky, who created Asaf's Academy in the City Soccer Indoor Complex.

City Soccer is a three-story complex with indoor turf fields that Lubezky feels gives his program an upper hand in extreme weather conditions, allowing hundreds of kids at a time to train without being in the dangerous summer heat.

"We see the kids improve throughout the summer. We also get to see a lot of them improve throughout the year, and we can see how it helps them develop," said Lubezky.

While Asaf's Academy keeps kids indoors, for those who remain outdoors, it's all about getting creative while keeping kids safe.

"It's nothing new. It's hot every summer. So, we plan our schedule around that," said Carl Mistretta, executive director of First Tee of the Palm Beaches.

First Tee of the Palm Beaches offers several golf lessons in the early morning to beat the heat.

On top of early lessons, they offer indoor options.

"We created this big room in case of inclement weather and also a place to bring the kids to give them a break from the heat. We created these fun putting games," said Mistretta.

"We only conduct half-day camps from 9-12 or 9-1," said Gary Walker, founder and CEO of LFC International Academy, a youth soccer program.

He says there are two steps Mistretta takes in the name of safety.

"First of all, you have to have a lot of shade. So when you have those breaks in between, it's important that you bring them into the shade. Secondly, you got to have a lot of hydration," said Mistretta.

Experts say limiting your time outside and staying hydrated are essential.