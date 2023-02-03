A.I. proving to be a game-changer for some industries

Artificial Intelligence is beginning to make its way into the workforce, potentially impacting millions of jobs.

A local realtor and P.R. person say A.I. has become a vast resource in their day-to-day job.

In the busy world of real estate Angela Yungk was looking to stand out from the rest.

"Real estate is super competitive, and you need to be top of mind," said Angela Yungk, a real estate agent. "You have to be constantly marketing yourself, so that takes over having to do emails and social media posts and content creation and videos, and it's so consuming that you really become overwhelmed."

Yung says other real estate agents introduced her to an artificial intelligence website called ChatGPT.

For the last month, she has been using it as a personal assistant, helping her with content creation, emails, and even creating guides that she hands out to home buyers and sellers.

"That already is cutting my time in half that I would normally spend many hours; now I'm able to fast track that," said Yungk.

"There's a lot of fear right now. People are worried about ai and worrying how that's going to impact our industry and how that's going to take jobs from us."

Julie Khanna, the owner of Khanna Connections, says she had concerns about A.I. and her communications business but decided to use the tool to her advantage.

"We need to be able to defend our position when someone asks us why we hired you as opposed to getting ai, and the answer is because A.I. can never replace us; it doesn't know where you're going next," said Khanna.

She says after a month with A.I.; it's allowed her staff works more efficiently and has since expanded her clientele by 25%.

"I think this is simply the future, and we have to adapt to it because we're not going to escape this; we're not going to outrun this," said Khanna.

Despite the advanced technology, both women say that A.I. could be better and warn people to double-check the work if they use it for their jobs.