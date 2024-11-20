'A HERO': Family mourns death of well-known Palm Beach doctor Jose Garcia who died in single-vehicle crash

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — ﻿The family of a well-known Westlake doctor is grieving after he was involved in a fatal single-vehicle crash last week.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Jose L. Garcia, 55, lost control of his Tesla Friday morning, crashing into a tree near the 6800 lock Seminole Pratt Whitney Road in Loxahatchee.

He was transported to Palms West Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

“He was just the most loving, loyal, dedicated, doctor and friend anyone could hope for,” Garcia's fiancé, Ann Sag, said.

Sag is mourning his loss and says Garcia helped treat over 6,000 patients as a family practice physician at Health First in Palm Bay.

"When anyone needed him, you could literally reach out to his personal cell phone. He gave it to his patients,” stated Sag. “He would never hesitate to drop what he was doing and work on that for them.”

He leaves behind an 8-month-old son and three daughters. Nov. 20 would have been Garcia's 56th birthday.

“He was a hero to a lot of people. He really did help a lot of patients and a lot of his friends,” stated Sag. “My son I know he’s little, he’s only 8-months old but he misses him because he goes and looks for him and I just wish that he’s in peace.”

Sag believes he underwent a medical episode while driving.

She wants him to be remembered as a devoted partner, father and physician who touched many lives.

Read below a statement from Health First Medical Group on the loss of Dr. Garcia: