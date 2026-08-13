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$57 million in unclaimed property returned to Floridians in July 2026, CFO says

Palm Beach County still has over 1.5 million claimable accounts totaling more than $548 million waiting to be claimed, Blaise Ingoglia announced Thursday
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WFTS
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TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida's Division of Unclaimed Property returned $57 million to Floridians in July, Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia announced Thursday.

The Tampa/St. Pete region received the largest share of returned assets at $15.3 million, followed by Orlando at $10.5 million and Miami at $10.05 million, the CFO said.

WPTV teamed up with Ingoglia last week, to help get some of that money returned to residents. During the phone bank, WPTV returned about $130,960 to more than 730 people in 2.5 hours.

Palm Beach County still has over 1.5 million claimable accounts totaling more than $548 million waiting to be claimed.

Unclaimed property occurs when a financial asset becomes abandoned, lost, or left inactive after a business, bank, or other government entity holds it for five years.

The most common types of unclaimed property include the following:

  • Dormant bank accounts
  • Unclaimed insurance proceeds
  • Stocks and dividends
  • Uncashed checks
  • Deposits, credit balances, and refunds
  • Tangible assets such as watches, jewelry, coins, currency, stamps, and historical items from abandoned safe deposit boxes

Below is a list of unclaimed property returns by region:

Region
Amount Returned
Tampa/St. Pete
$15.3 million
Orlando
$10.5 million
Miami
$10.05 million
West Palm Beach
$8.8 million
Jacksonville
$3.8 million
Fort Myers/Naples
$3.1 million
Pensacola
$2.5 million
Tallahassee
$1.3 million
Panama City
$1.06 million
Gainesville
$774,619

To search for unclaimed property in Florida or claim an account, go to FLTreasureHunt.gov. There is no cost to search or claim.

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