$57 million in unclaimed property returned to Floridians in July 2026, CFO says

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida's Division of Unclaimed Property returned $57 million to Floridians in July, Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia announced Thursday.

The Tampa/St. Pete region received the largest share of returned assets at $15.3 million, followed by Orlando at $10.5 million and Miami at $10.05 million, the CFO said.

WPTV teamed up with Ingoglia last week, to help get some of that money returned to residents. During the phone bank, WPTV returned about $130,960 to more than 730 people in 2.5 hours.

Palm Beach County still has over 1.5 million claimable accounts totaling more than $548 million waiting to be claimed.

Unclaimed property occurs when a financial asset becomes abandoned, lost, or left inactive after a business, bank, or other government entity holds it for five years.

The most common types of unclaimed property include the following:



Dormant bank accounts

Unclaimed insurance proceeds

Stocks and dividends

Uncashed checks

Deposits, credit balances, and refunds

Tangible assets such as watches, jewelry, coins, currency, stamps, and historical items from abandoned safe deposit boxes

Below is a list of unclaimed property returns by region:

Region

Amount Returned

Tampa/St. Pete

$15.3 million

Orlando

$10.5 million

Miami

$10.05 million

West Palm Beach

$8.8 million

Jacksonville

$3.8 million

Fort Myers/Naples

$3.1 million

Pensacola

$2.5 million

Tallahassee

$1.3 million

Panama City

$1.06 million

Gainesville

$774,619



To search for unclaimed property in Florida or claim an account, go to FLTreasureHunt.gov. There is no cost to search or claim.