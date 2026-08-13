$57 million in unclaimed property returned to Floridians in July 2026, CFO says

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida's Division of Unclaimed Property returned $57 million to Floridians in July, Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia announced Thursday.
The Tampa/St. Pete region received the largest share of returned assets at $15.3 million, followed by Orlando at $10.5 million and Miami at $10.05 million, the CFO said.
WPTV teamed up with Ingoglia last week, to help get some of that money returned to residents. During the phone bank, WPTV returned about $130,960 to more than 730 people in 2.5 hours.
Palm Beach County still has over 1.5 million claimable accounts totaling more than $548 million waiting to be claimed.
Unclaimed property occurs when a financial asset becomes abandoned, lost, or left inactive after a business, bank, or other government entity holds it for five years.
The most common types of unclaimed property include the following:
- Dormant bank accounts
- Unclaimed insurance proceeds
- Stocks and dividends
- Uncashed checks
- Deposits, credit balances, and refunds
- Tangible assets such as watches, jewelry, coins, currency, stamps, and historical items from abandoned safe deposit boxes
Below is a list of unclaimed property returns by region:
|Region
|Amount Returned
|Tampa/St. Pete
|$15.3 million
|Orlando
|$10.5 million
|Miami
|$10.05 million
|West Palm Beach
|$8.8 million
|Jacksonville
|$3.8 million
|Fort Myers/Naples
|$3.1 million
|Pensacola
|$2.5 million
|Tallahassee
|$1.3 million
|Panama City
|$1.06 million
|Gainesville
|$774,619
To search for unclaimed property in Florida or claim an account, go to FLTreasureHunt.gov. There is no cost to search or claim.