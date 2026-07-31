Got money waiting? Join WPTV's unclaimed property phone bank Wednesday, Aug. 5

You might have some free money out there waiting to be claimed!

According to the Florida Department of Financial Services, one in five Floridians has unclaimed money they've forgotten about.

Unclaimed property phone bank: Join WPTV on Wednesday, Aug. 5

Join WPTV on Wednesday, Aug. 5, as we team up with Florida's CFO office to get some of that money returned to you!

We're holding an unclaimed property phone bank from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Give us a call (1-833-306-0964) during this time on Wednesday and see if your name is on the list!

The Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller in Palm Beach County said Friday that there is more than $1.6 million in unclaimed funds belonging to people and businesses in Palm Beach County. Businesses and individuals in Palm Beach County can search lists on the clerk's office website to see if they have unclaimed money. These lists include residents and organizations whose unclaimed vendor payments, refunds, deposits, juror checks and cash bonds were never cashed and were collected before Jan. 1, 2025.