32 undocumented immigrants in ICE custody after operations in Palm Beach County and Treasure Coast

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said it has taken several undocumented immigrants into custody from the Treasure Coast to Palm Beach County.

In a news release, the federal agency boasted of “netting” 32 undocumented immigrants from various counties in their operations in Palm Beach and Martin County. Officials involved in the operation alleged that the dozens in custody have been convicted of crimes ranging from drug possession, prostitution, illegal re-entry, resisting an officer, and more.

The Palm Beach County and Martin County Sheriff’s Offices told WPTV they did not facilitate these operations and only learned about them after the fact.

“I think just in general, it's awful,” said Alexis Philbrick.

She said the deportation push we’ve seen in recent weeks is just plain hard to watch.

"I am Hispanic. I'm from Chicago. Where I grew up, its majorities are Mexicans,” said Philbrick. “They have watched their friends and family get torn away from their homes for doing nothing like these are not these are not criminals. So I would say it's just immoral. It really is inhumane and it's awful.”

Former Special Agent Tim Miller shared his thoughts on these concerns.

“It's quite clear that immigration is doing exactly what the President promised he was going to do,” said Miller.

He adds that there is an important distinction to be made.

“It's important that we clarify, a criminal alien is somebody under eight U.S.C. 1326, that has come to the US having criminal convictions prior to them dealing with Border Patrol,” noted Miller.

"It should be important to every American, Democrat [and] Republican: let's get the folks out of here that have a focused intention to hurt us.”

But for people like Alexis, no matter the motivation, it’s a tricky situation.

“There is an immigration problem. But how we solve that, I would just encourage people to look at a lens with morality, compassion and humanity,” added Philbrick.

We are working to get more answers from ICE on this and further operations in our area. We have not yet heard back.