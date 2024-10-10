28 schools in Palm Beach County to offer free meals for kids

On Friday, Oct. 11, the School District of Palm Beach County is offering free meals for kids at 28 area schools.

While Palm Beach County schools are still closed on Friday, due to Milton, they're providing the meals to make sure kids still have access to healthy meals while schools are closed.

Grab-and-go-style breakfast and lunch will be available for pickup in school cafeterias from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis.

Kids don't need to be with parents or guardians to receive the meals, but adults do need to provide identification for their child, such as a student ID, school schedule, passport, report card, birth certificate, or a picture of the adult with the student.

A complete list of locations:

Barton Elementary School - 1700 Barton Rd., Lake Worth, FL 33460

Belle Glade Elementary School - 500 N.W. Ave. L, Belle Glade, FL 33430

Benoist Farms Elementary School - 1765 Benoist Farms Rd., West Palm Beach, FL 33411

Congress Middle School - 101 S. Congress Ave., Boynton Beach, FL 33426

Conniston Middle School - 3630 Parker Ave., West Palm Beach, FL 33405

Forest Park Elementary School - 1201 S.W. 3rd St., Boynton Beach, FL 33435

Greenacres Elementary School - 405 Jackson Ave., Greenacres, FL 33463

H.L. Johnson Elementary School - 1000 Crestwood Blvd. N., Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411

Highland Elementary School - 500 Highland Ave., Lake Worth, FL 33460

Hope-Centennial Elementary School - 5350 Stacy St., West Palm Beach, FL 33417

Howell L. Watkins Middle School - 9480 MacArthur Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33403

Jupiter High School - 500 N. Military Trail, Jupiter, FL 33458

Lake Park Elementary School - 410 3rd St., Lake Park, FL 33403

Lake Worth High School - 1701 Lake Worth Rd., Lake Worth FL 33460

Northmore Elementary School - 4111 N. Terrace Dr., West Palm Beach, FL 33407

Okeeheelee Middle School - 2200 Pinehurst Dr., West Palm Beach, FL 33413

Olympic Heights High School - 20101 Lyons Rd., Boca Raton, FL 33434

Osceola Creek Middle School - 6775 180th Ave. N, Loxahatchee, FL 33470

Pahokee Middle-Senior High School -850 Larrimore Rd., Pahokee, FL 33476

Palm Beach Lakes High School - 3505 Shiloh Dr., West Palm Beach, FL 33407

Palm Springs Community Middle School - 1560 Kirk Rd., Palm Springs, FL 33406

Pine Jog Elementary School - 6315 Summit Blvd., West Palm Beach, FL 33415

Roosevelt Elementary School - 1220 L A Kirksey St., West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Spanish River High School - 5100 Jog Rd., Boca Raton, FL 33496

Suncoast High School - 1717 Avenue S, Riviera Beach, FL 33404

Tradewinds Middle School - 5090 S. Haverhill Rd., Greenacres, FL 33463

Village Academy - 400 S.W. 12th Ave., Delray Beach, FL 33444

Wellington Landings Middle School - 1100 Aero Club Dr., Wellington, FL 33414

