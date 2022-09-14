211 crisis line sees increase in calls in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The 211 crisis line is reporting an increase in calls and that suicide deaths are on the rise in Palm Beach County.

But there is help out there for people having those dark thoughts.

For people like Gary Kimble, he said he battled a severe drug and alcohol addiction that put him into a suicidal depression.

“In some cases, for me as an addict and certainly for many people, a feeling that life is never going to get better and that we’re the problem and that we should leave,” said Kimble. “I made it back to my apartment in Times Square I slit my wrists, my elbows, under my arms, there’s scars all over the place, and laid down in a pool of blood waiting to die and someone rescued me.”

After his 7th failed suicide attempt Kimble said he got the will to start a new chapter.

26 years of sobriety later, with no suicidal ideologies, he now pays it forward as the Director of Recovery Education at Comprehensive Wellness Center and advocate for the Hanley Foundation.

"Don’t give up talk to somebody, please, please reach out and speak to someone and ask for help," said Kimble.

The 211 call center for Palm Beach and the Treasure Coast is a 24/7 resource where people can call, text or chat if they're having a crisis.

They've served the community for over 50 years.

“It means an awful lot when people need to reach out and we have a whole database of services that can help them,” said Michele Carter, a resource specialist supervisor with 211 Palm Beach and Treasure Coast.

Staff said they get an average of 10 calls per day and suicide deaths last year in Palm Beach County went up by 30%.

"We are worried about what they're calling the third wave of the mental health crisis after the pandemic and thoughts that the stress and the trauma that we've all collectively been through is taking it's toll," said Sharon L'herrou, president and CEO for 211 Palm Beach and Treasure Coast.

According to 211 snapshot data regionally for 2021:

Total contacts: 100,153

Call Volume 99,281

Local Texts & Emails 872

Web Based Services: 42942

Chats 16,311

Database/Mobile App Visits 266, 631

Palm Beach County had the most with 45% of the calls.

Overall 18–59-year-olds made up 37% of the callers.

“I’m here answering the phone because I care about you, I’m listening to you, I care about you and we are told that often that makes all the difference,” said L'herrou.

A representative with the center said they’re working to expand their facility and hire more staff as they predict the volume of calls will continue to increase.