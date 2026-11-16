$2 million federal grant aims to ease childcare costs for Palm Beach State College parents

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Federal dollars are coming to help local parents continue their college education while dealing with the high cost of childcare.

U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Fla., announced Monday a $500,000 annual grant, funded for the next four years, designed to help student parents at Palm Beach State College.

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$2M grant targets student childcare costs for Palm Beach State College parents

Those accepted into the program based on income guidelines will pay on a sliding scale, anywhere from nothing to $160 a month.

"Students shouldn’t have to choose between an uplifting career and taking care of their children, and this type of grant gives them the opportunity to do both," Frankel said.

Frankel says the average cost of child care in Palm Beach County is around $13,000 annually.

The plan is to get 75 parents initially enrolled.

Palm Beach State College President Ava Parker says 75% of the students on campus attend college part-time and need to work, so this assistance will allow the parents to find a childcare center close to their home.