2 brothers accused of pretending to be bail bondsmen, defrauding man of thousands

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Two brothers in Palm Beach County are accused of defrauding a man of thousands of dollars by pretending to be bail bondsmen.

Jonathan Footman faces one charge of scheming to defraud, grand theft of more than $5,000 and illegal use of a communications device. He’s being held on a $65,000 bond.

His brother, Joey Footman, is facing the same charges but with an added charge of impersonating a bail bond agent and fraud for $20,000.

Court documents showed the pair convinced a man to give them his debit card information to pay for his bond. The man’s bond was set at $8,000.

Instead, the Footman brothers made purchases with that card and took money out of an ATM.

Detectives said they wanted to take more than $10,000 but were only able to steal just under $3,000.