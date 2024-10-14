11-year-old shot in leg while playing with gun in West Palm Beach, police say

West Palm Beach police were alerted at 2:35 p.m. about a child that was shot on 19th Street and Division Avenue.

The victim is an 11-year-old who suffered a non-life threatening leg wound.

Nine children of different ages were in the home at the time. The 11-year-old did not live in the home.

It's unclear if adults were at home at the time of the incident.

The victim was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center.

WPTV was told this is a dangerous case of children playing with guns. Detectives are working to determine events that led up to this.

The weapon was a handgun — detectives are looking for the gun and who owns the gun. It's unclear where the handgun was before shots were fired.

Detectives have spoken to the homeowners — it's unclear if they are cooperating.

They have statements from the children, but have not clarified who called 911.

This is a developing story and will be updated.