11-year-old dead after being struck by boat propeller in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — An 11-year-old tragically died Saturday night while boating on Lake Osborne in Palm Beach County, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) confirms.

According to the preliminary FWC investigation, two adults and three juveniles were on board a 20' pontoon boat that was riding the water when the bow of the vessel dropped suddenly, ejecting one of the juvenile occupants into the water. The child was then struck by the propeller of the boat.

The 11-year-old was recovered from the water and transported to shore but died from her injuries.

This is an active investigation, stay with WPTV for further details.